Stop Of Mercedes On Taconic Parkway Leads To Discovery Of Local Man With AK-47, Police Say

A Hudson Valley man was allegedly nabbed with an AK-47 during a traffic stop.

The stop took place in Dutchess County around 2:10 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15 on the Taconic State Parkway in East Fishkill.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks, Essam A. Saleh, age 29, of East Fishkill, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon after troopers stopped his 2015 Mercedes-Benz 500 for multiple traffic violations.

During an investigation, troopers found the Palmetto State Armory PSAK-47 rifle, Hicks said.

Saleh was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of East Fishkill Court on Thursday, Dec. 29.

