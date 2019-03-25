Stony Point Man, 27, Caught With Cocaine After Tappan Traffic Stop, Police Say

A 27-year-old man from Stony Point is facing charges after a Tappan traffic stop led to the discovery of cocaine, police say.

Orangetown Police initiated a traffic stop after observing a driver commit an infraction on Autumn Drive in Tappan Thursday, March 21 around 2:45 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Luis Herrera, was allegedly operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Herrera was also found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, police say.

Herrera was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He was charged with:

Third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor

Herrera was released and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Monday, April 22.

