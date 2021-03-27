Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
State Police Issue Alert For Man Wanted In Area

Zak Failla
Gary Davitt
Gary Davitt Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued by New York State investigators as they attempt to locate a wanted man who was busted with heroin and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in the Hudson Valley.

Sullivan County resident Gary Davitt, age 52, of Youngsville, is wanted by New York State Police in Monroe on a charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after being caught with drugs during a traffic stop on Route 17 in Chester last year.

Police said that at the time of the stop, Davitt was in possession of hypodermic needles, seven grams of heroin, and 11 grams of crack cocaine.

Following his arrest, Davitt was released. He later failed to retune to court, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest from the town of Chester Court.

Davitt has been described as being 5-foot-9, weighing approximately 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. 

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Orange County by calling (845) 782-8311.

