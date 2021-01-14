State Police Investigating Homicide In Area

New York State Police are investigating a homicide in the area.

The homicide took place early Thursday morning, Jan. 14, in Sullivan County in the town of Bethel, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

"This investigation is ongoing and the state police will update as this investigation continues," Nevel said.

State Police troopers and detectives along with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office is at the scene.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

