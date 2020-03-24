Shopping Plaza Fire Closes Section Of Route 59 In Rockland

A fire at a Rockland County plaza has closed a section of Route 59 in both directions.

The fire started around 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 24, at the Thruway Plaza on Route 59, in Nanuet, officials said.

Firefighters were able to douse the flames, which are believed to have started in the Thruway Deli, in about 30 minutes, but said damage to the building is extensive.

Clarkstown police said Route 59 is closed between Grandview Avenue and Forman Drive in both directions for the foreseeable future.

A fire at a Nanuet shopping plaza has closed a section of Route 59. Clarkstown Police Department

Motorists are asked to make alternate travel plans.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

