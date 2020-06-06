Shooting Under Investigation In Rockland

There is a heavy police presence as an investigation has been launched after a shooting in the area.

It happened late Saturday afternoon, June 6 in Rockland County at the Kearsing Parkway Apartments, Spring Valley Police said.

Police are asking residents to "all stay clear of the area."

Anyone with information is asked to call headquarters at 845-356-7400

Further details will be released later.

This is a developing story.

