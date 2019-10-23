Contact Us
Several Injured In Four-Vehicle Greenburgh Crash

Kathy Reakes
Tarrytown Road was closed for several hours following a four-vehicle crash that involved a bus. Photo Credit: Greenburgh Police Department

Police are investigating a violent crash in Westchester which included three vehicles as well as a Bee-Line bus.

The crash took place around 1:40 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the corner of Tarrytown Road and Hillside Avenue, said Greenburgh Police Lt. Kobie Powell.

The crash, which reportedly injured multiple people, closed Tarrytown Road for several hours. It has since reopened.

The exact number or the severity of injuries was not currently available, Powell said.

The crash is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

