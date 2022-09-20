Seen Him? Alert Issued For Man Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

Police are searching for a 61-year-old man who was reported missing by the Northern Westchester senior living facility where he lives.

Tyrone Harper was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 20, New York State Police said.

Police said Harper lives at The Sentinel, located at 3441 Lexington Ave. in Mohegan Lake.

He was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, according to the report.

Authorities said Harper is described as being about 6 feet tall and about 120 pounds.

His clothing description is not known.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Harper's whereabouts to call New York State Police at 914-769-2600 and refer to case # 11057421.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.