Police & Fire

Rockland Man, 71, Falls Nearly 20 Feet From Ladder Helping Mahwah Friend After Storm

Jerry DeMarco
Mahwah EMS
Mahwah EMS Photo Credit: Mahwah EMS

A 71-year-old Rockland man trying to help a Mahwah homeowner remove a tree branch from his roof following Tuesday’s storm lost his balance and fell nearly 20 feet off a ladder, authorities said.

The victim, from Spring Valley, was conscious and alert but had a large cut on his forehead when officers arrived at the Wyckoff Avenue home shortly after 8 p.m., Mahwah Police Chief Stephen Jaffe said.

He'd been helping his friend remove a branch that fell earlier, the chief said.

The officers controlled the bleeding until Mahwah EMS and an ALS unit from the Valley Hospital arrived, Jaffe said.

Mahwah’s rig took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

