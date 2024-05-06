Update: Support Pours In For Family Of Fallen Officer From Putnam County After Tragic Accident

Westchester County Police Officer Alfred R. Mosiello, Jr. died on Thursday, May 2 after sustaining injuries in a tractor accident at his Putnam County home, according to the department, which did not detail his age.

Since his sudden death, hundreds of friends, fellow officers, and other community members have taken action to ensure that Mosiello's wife, Angela, and their two kids, Jaxson and Isabella, will have the financial support they need as they grieve their immense loss.

To accomplish this, Mosiello's friend, Mahopac resident George Holmes, began a GoFundMe fundraiser page to collect donations for the family.

"Nothing can take away the heartache they are feeling but any contributions can help to take care of this grieving family during this impossibly difficult time," Holmes wrote on the page.

Since it began, the fundraiser has collected over $86,000, far surpassing the original goal of $45,000.

Those wishing to contribute can do so by clicking here.

Before his death, Mosiello spent over a decade in law enforcement. He began his career with the Pelham Manor Police Department in 2013 before transferring to Westchester County Police in December 2021.

During his time with the department, he served as a member of the Patrol Services Division and made several other contributions, according to department officials.

A visitation service for Mosiello will be held on Thursday, May 9 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Yorktown Funeral Home at 945 East Main St.

A funeral Mass will then be held on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Shrub Oak at 1377 East Main St.

