North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Prisoner Bus Breaks Down On I-87, Stranding Inmates

Kathy Reakes
The Orange County Jail
The Orange County Jail Photo Credit: Orange County Jail

A group of prisoners from the Orange County Correctional Facility being transported in a bus had to be brought back to the jail in vans after the bus broke down on I-87 leaving them stranded.

The incident took place around 8:46 a.m., Thursday, March 28, northbound on the interstate in Wallkill, said Capt. Paul Arteta with the Orange County Jail.

The bus, owned by Transcor, which transports inmates state-to-state, became disabled and had to pull over near mile marker 22.8. Sheriff's officials responded to the scene in vans to remove the prisoners and transport them back to the jail, he said.

"No prisoners were injured and there was no danger," Arteta said.

The prisoners were being fed and kept warm until another bus could respond, he added.

