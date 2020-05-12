Police Use Narcan To Save Teen Overdose Victim In Rockland

A 19-year-old was saved from death by area police who administered Narcan after finding him passed out in a vehicle.

The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., Monday, May 11, in Rockland County when Ramapo Police responded to a parking lot in the village of Sloatsburg for a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle.

When officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the vehicle told police that his passenger had ingested what he believed was heroin and then passed out, said the Ramapo Police.

Officers said the victim appeared to have shallow breathing and a weak pulse.

The officers quickly administered doses of Narcan and the teen regained consciousness, police said.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital by Spring Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment and evaluation.

