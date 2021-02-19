Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Police Release ID Of 7-Year-Old Who Died In Area

Kathy Reakes
The city of Newburgh Police has identified a 7-year-old boy who was found dead.
A 7-year-old boy Hudson Valley boy who died unexpectedly has been identified by police.

Peter Cuacuas, of the City of Newburgh, died on Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Orange County when the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, police said.

An official cause of death has not been released, but the case is still a "very active investigation," City of Newburgh PD Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano said.

Police are awaiting the results of the autopsy for an official cause of death from the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office, he added.

When taken to the hospital, the boy showed signs of neglect, police said on Friday, Feb. 12. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

