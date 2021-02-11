Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police Investigate Death Of 7-Year-Old Boy In Area

Kathy Reakes
The city of Newburgh Police is asking the public for help with leads in the death of a 7-year-old city boy.
Police are asking the public for help after a 7-year-old boy was brought to an area hospital where he later died.

The incident took place at 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, in Orange County when the City of Newburgh Police Department was notified by Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh that a 7-year-old boy arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle and was not breathing at the time he arrived, said Lt. Kevin Lahar.

"Tragically, he was not able to be resuscitated," Lahar said.

The City of Newburgh Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances and events surrounding this death, he added.

This is an active investigation and the City of Newburgh Police request anyone that might have any information relative to this incident to contact the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

