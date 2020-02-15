Police Probe Hit-Run After Man Found Unconscious In Greenburgh Roadway

An investigation is underway after a man was found unconscious in a busy area roadway after a hit-and-run crash.

It happened in Westchester just before 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in Hartsdale on East Hartsdale Avenue between North Central Avenue and Wilson Street, Greenburgh Police said.

Arriving officers discovered a 70-year-old man who resides on East Hartsdale Avenue in the roadway unconscious.

He was treated by Greenburgh EMS and transported to the Westchester Medical Center where he was admitted.

Greenburgh Police detectives responded to the scene and recovered video evidence.

It shows the victim had been walking on the sidewalk south on Central Avenue then turns onto East Hartsdale Avenue proceeding past the crosswalk walking east on the sidewalk when he decides to cross East Hartsdale Avenue from north to south, police said.

East Hartsdale Avenue has two westbound lanes with one dedicated left-turn lane and one eastbound lane.

The victim was in the left turn lane approaching the center point of the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle proceeding east on East Hartsdale Avenue.

The vehicle continued on and did not stop.

An accident investigation was conducted and Greenburgh detectives have located the vehicle, a 2018 Honda CRV that was being operated by an 87-year-old Hartsdale resident, police said.

He was alone in the vehicle at the time and was not injured.

The investigation is continuing and Greenburgh detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call them at 914-989-1725.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

