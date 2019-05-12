Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Person Struck, Killed By Train In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A person was struck and killed by a train in Spring Valley.
A person was struck and killed by a train in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Contributed

A person was killed by an MTA train after being struck while standing on the tracks.

The incident took place Thursday, Dec. 5, when a train departing Hoboken at 9:57 a.m. and arriving at Spring Valley Station at 11:07 a.m., fatally struck the unauthorized person on the tracks at the Spring Valley Station on the Pascack Valley Line, said the MTA.

There were no passengers on the train at the time, and there are no reported injuries to the crew members.

Service on the Pascack Valley Line is suspended in both directions between Pearl River and Spring Valley stations

Spring Valley Police are on the scene of the incident and MTAPD is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Get the news you need to know on the go.

