North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice

One Shot, Killed After Argument At Bar In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Deadly gunfire in downtown Nyack. One man was reportedly killed following an argument with another man after leaving a Main Street bar.
Deadly gunfire in downtown Nyack. One man was reportedly killed following an argument with another man after leaving a Main Street bar. Video Credit: Mark Lieb/rocklandvideo

One person was shot and killed during an incident outside a bar in Rockland County.

The unidentified person was shot around 7:15 p.m.,  Sunday, Nov. 22, on Franklin Street in the village of Nyack, said the Orangetown Police.

The department, which released few details, said there was no threat to the public and had located all "parties of interest."

The area of the shooting.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Police have not confirmed the condition of the victim as being a homicide.

The victim was located minutes after two men left a Main Street bar arguing and headed for Franklin Street, according to witnesses on the scene. 

The suspect is said to have fled the area on a bicycle which was later recovered. 

The bicycle found at the scene.

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 845-359-3700.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

