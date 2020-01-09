One Seriously Injured After Shooting At Area Gas Station

A person suffered serious injuries after being shot at an area gas station, police said.

Officers in Orange County responded to the Valero gas station on Carpenter Avenue in Wallkill shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, where there were reports of a shooting.

According to police, one victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in serious conditions.

Investigators did not give a motive for the shooting and declined to provide the sex or other identifying information of the victim.

The shooting was just outside Middletown, where a police officer and suspect exchanged gunfire over the weekend, hospitalizing both with wounds.

