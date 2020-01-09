Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

One Seriously Injured After Shooting At Area Gas Station

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: Rockland Video
Police investigated an overnight shooting at a Wallkill gas station. Photo Credit: Rockland Video
Police investigated an overnight shooting at a Wallkill gas station. Photo Credit: Rockland Video
Police investigated an overnight shooting at a Wallkill gas station. Photo Credit: Rockland Video
Police investigated an overnight shooting at a Wallkill gas station. Photo Credit: Rockland Video
Police investigated an overnight shooting at a Wallkill gas station. Photo Credit: Rockland Video

A person suffered serious injuries after being shot at an area gas station, police said.

Officers in Orange County responded to the Valero gas station on Carpenter Avenue in Wallkill shortly after midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 1, where there were reports of a shooting.

According to police, one victim was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in serious conditions. 

Investigators did not give a motive for the shooting and declined to provide the sex or other identifying information of the victim.

The shooting was just outside Middletown, where a police officer and suspect exchanged gunfire over the weekend, hospitalizing both with wounds.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.