One Killed, One Hospitalized After Car Crashes Into Pole In Rockland

One person was killed and another hospitalized with severe injuries during a single-vehicle Hudson Valley crash overnight.

It happened around 11:45 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24 in Rockland County in the area of Lake Road and Route 9W in Congers.

Officers arriving on the scene discovered an overturned car that had struck a utility pole, said Detective Norm Peters of the Clarkstown Police Department.

The vehicle was occupied by two men, who were both ejected, Peters said.

The driver of the vehicle, age 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Rockland Paramedics.

The passenger, age 41, was treated on scene by Rockland Paramedics and Congers-Valley Cottage Ambulance Corp, he was transported to Westchester Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries, police said

The names of those involved are currently not being released until police notify the next of kin.

Another view of the vehicle. Rockland Video Productions

"We are saddened to have to report on yet another fatal accident here in Clarkstown, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased," said Peters.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team is conducting the investigation, the cause of the accident has yet to be definitively determined.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.