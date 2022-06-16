One Killed In Palisades Parkway Crash In Area

A Hudson Valley man was killed during a two-car head-on crash on the Palisades Parkway.

The crash took place in Orange County in the town of Highlands around 4:45 a.m., Thursday, June 16.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by Hugo Vasquez, age 67 from Spring Valley was traveling southbound in the northbound lane when he struck a 2006 Toyota TC head-on, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Vasquez was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Nevel said.

The driver of the Toyota, Franklin Yanza-Zaruma, age 46, from Spring Valley, was transported to Garnet Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

His two passengers were transported to Westchester Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed two lanes of the parkway for several hours. As of 10 a.m., all lanes have reopened, state police said.

There is an ongoing investigation. There were no signs of impairment involved in this collision, Nevel said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed either of these vehicles prior to the crash to contact Senior Investigator Carmen Goffredo or Investigator Eric Haydt at 845-364-0200.

