One Dies Of Injuries From Crash Near HS In Rockland, Reports Say

One of the five people injured in a violent three-car crash near an area high school has died, according to reports.

The crash happened in Rockland County at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 in New City on Congers Road near the Clarkstown North High School.

According to multiple reports, one of the five hospitalized victims has died from injuries sustained in the crash. The victim who died is a student at Clarkstown North.

The Clarkstown School District issued a statement following the student’s death staying that there will be grief counselors and a support team made available.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Two of those injured in the crash remain hospitalized, according to police, and one of the drivers was taken into custody with unspecified charges pending.

Police said that the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department by calling (845) 639-5800.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

