One Dead, Suspect Shot Following Incident At Haverstraw Funeral Home

One person was killed and a suspect injured during a shooting at an area funeral home, multiple sources said.

The incident unfolded in Rockland County around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at the T.J. McGowan Sons Funeral Home at 133 Broadway in Haverstraw, according to sources.

Reportedly, one man was killed by a fellow worker at the funeral home. A third person at the funeral home then shot the suspect, wounding them.

Town officials said they could not comment on the incident.

A person on the scene said the dispute took place in the back parking lot between the owner of the funeral home and an employee who had been fired.

The person who was shot and killed has not been identified.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

