New Details Released On Condition Of Woman Who Died After Altercation With Cops In Rockland

A woman who died following an altercation with Spring Valley police may have been suffering medical issues before her arrest, police say.

The incident began around 5:10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, when Spring Valley police received multiple calls in reference to a "dangerous woman" in the area of 79 Fred Hecht Drive, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

Callers said that the woman was allegedly "busting people's car windows," and "going crazy," Galli reported.

In addition, one of the callers said the woman was chasing callers with a stick, he added.

As a result of the calls, multiple officers responded to the scene and immediately encountered the unidentified woman, Galli said.

According to Galli, the woman was in a "very agitated state, acting irrationally and attempting to physically pursue another woman," he said.

When officers attempted to physically restrain the woman to prevent her from hurting herself or anyone else, she resisted and refused to comply with officer's orders, Gallie said.

At one point, while attempting to put handcuffs on the woman, and an officer used a Taser to the woman's forearm in an attempt to get her to loosen her grip from an officer's neck, he added.

The officers were then able to handcuff the woman and an ambulance was called to take her to Good Samaritan Hospital.

While waiting for the ambulance to arrive, the woman began to have some type of medical emergency and officers removed the handcuffs and began CPR, as well as administering a dose of Narcan. She was then transported to the hospital, Galli said.

The woman later died.

Galli said that although the investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, surveillance video recovered from the scene allegedly revealed that the woman may have suffered another attack before police arrived on the scene.

According to Galli, the video shows the woman having a seizure-like episode on the sidewalk and that one minute into the event, she gets up and begins fighting another person and smashing a windshield.

The department is asking with information about the woman or the event to call 845-356-7400.

