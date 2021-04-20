Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Mother Of Four From Area Shot Dead By Ex-Boyfriend At Restaurant

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Rebecca Jean Rogers
Rebecca Jean Rogers Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Tara Zazaliaris

A Hudson Valley native and mother of four was allegedly gunned down while at work by an ex-boyfriend.

Rebecca Jean Rogers, age 38, who grew up in Orange County, and graduated from Goshen High School, was shot and killed Friday, April 16, while at her waitressing job at a Bob Evans Restaurant in Ohio, where she moved several years ago.

Rogers' ex-boyfriend, Richard Nelson, age 54, of Canton, Ohio, walked into the restaurant, past the cash register, and down a hallway where he then allegedly shot Rogers multiple times before fleeing, Canton Police said.

Nelson was later captured by Canton Police and charged with murder, said Lt. Dennis Garren.

Nelson and Rogers had been in a relationship but recently separated, police said. 

No one else was injured in the incident.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help cover funeral costs for Rogers, a graduate of Goshen Central High School.

Extra funds raised will be used to help care for her four children.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.