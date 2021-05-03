Missing Westchester Man Found Dead In Upstate NY

A man reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found dead in the parking lot of an upstate New York state park.

New York State Police troopers launched an investigation on Friday, April 30 into the disappearance of Westchester County resident Jesse Ritholz, age 36, of Yonkers, who was reported missing by a family member.

Police said that Ritholz’s family advised investigators that he was supposed to come to visit them on Saturday, April 24, and when Ritholz’s mother and father visited his apartment days later on Tuesday, April 27, “they observed that everything appeared normal.”

During the investigation, State Police troopers found that Ritholz had rented a black BMW 330 on Thursday, April 22, which they tracked to the town of Hunter in Greene County at the Laurel House Road parking lot for the Kaaterskill Falls.

An extensive search was launched by uniformed troopers, New York State Police Aviation, Underwater Recovery Team, and the Troop K Bloodhound, which led to the discovery of Ritholz, who was found dead in the water by the base of Kaaterskill Falls.

Ritholz’s body was transported to Ellis Hospital by the Greene County Coroner’s Office, where it was determined that the cause of death was head injuries caused by a fall onto rocks.

The investigation into Ritholz’s death is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.