Police & Fire

Man, Woman Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree In Area

Joe Lombardi
A man ad woman were both killed when a car crashed into a tree in the area.
It happened on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 6:45 a.m. in Orange County, state police said.

Upon arrival at the crash scene on Route 208 in the town of Hamptonburgh, troopers observed a 2005 Dodge Neon off the roadway and against a tree on the eastern shoulder.

The operator of the vehicle, Holmes B. Shindon,  21, of Montgomery, and his passenger, Alexis Lewis, 20, of Chester, were both trapped inside the vehicle. Both were declared dead at the scene.

Speed was a contributing factor to the crash, state police said.

Blooming Grove EMS and the Hamptonburgh Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Investigation revealed that the operator was not wearing a seatbelt and the passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

