Police & Fire

Man Stabs Victim In Front Of Infant In New Year's Eve Day Incident In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me
Port Jervis man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man.
Port Jervis man arrested for allegedly stabbing another man. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a disturbance with an infant in the room.

Orange County resident Charles Nay, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 31, after Port Jervis Police responded to a reported stabbing, said Port Jervis Chief of Police William Worden.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that Nay had allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old Port Jervis man in his upper torso with a large kitchen knife during a fight, Worden said.

Detectives found during an investigation that a 7-month-old infant was present during the stabbing, police said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment.

Nay was charged with felony assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $15,000 bail.

