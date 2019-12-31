Man Stabs Victim In Front Of Infant In New Year's Eve Day Incident In Area, Police Say

A 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man during a disturbance with an infant in the room.

Orange County resident Charles Nay, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 31, after Port Jervis Police responded to a reported stabbing, said Port Jervis Chief of Police William Worden.

When police arrived on the scene, they found that Nay had allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old Port Jervis man in his upper torso with a large kitchen knife during a fight, Worden said.

Detectives found during an investigation that a 7-month-old infant was present during the stabbing, police said.

The victim was transported to Bon Secours Community Hospital for treatment.

Nay was charged with felony assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail on a $15,000 bail.

