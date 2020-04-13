Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Killed In ATV Crash In Area, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A man riding an ATV was killed after hitting a chain stretched across a roadway.
A man riding an ATV was killed after hitting a chain stretched across a roadway. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 49-year-old man was killed in an ATV accident after crashing into a chain that was stretched across a service road.

The incident involving Michael S. Morris, of Wallkill, happened around 1 p.m., Saturday, April 11, on Cottage Street in the Village of Wallkill, said Trooper Steven Nevel, spokesman for the New York State Police.

An investigation revealed that Morris was riding a 2001 Honda ATV on a service road off of Cottage Street when he struck a chain that was extended across the service road causing him to fall off of the ATV, Nevel said.

Morris was wearing a helmet at the time.

Responding emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but later pronounced Morris dead at the scene.

