Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Stormy, Windy Weather Will Sweep Through Region After Brisk, Dry Start To Weekend
Police & Fire

Man In Vehicle Stolen From Out-Of-State Airport Nabbed By State Police

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police nabbed an area man in an alleged stolen vehicle.
New York State Police nabbed an area man in an alleged stolen vehicle. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police arrested a man in an alleged stolen vehicle from out of state after spotting it on an area roadway.

The incident took place around 8:56 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, after state police from the Monroe barracks were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Dulles Airport in Arlington, Virginia, he added.

While patrolling State Route 17 in Monroe troopers observed the stolen vehicle, a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro convertible with a Virginia license plate, he said.

 Troopers stopped the vehicle on State Route 17 eastbound on the exit 129 off ramp. The driver of the vehicle identified himself as "Danny Bourne", further investigation revealed that his real name is Darren Saunders, 25 of Brooklyn.

Saunders was allegedly in possession of two fraudulent credit cards and a fraudulent Illinois driver’s license, all with the fake name "Danny Bourne". He also had approximately 10 grams of marijuana, Nevel said.

Saunders was charged with:

  •  Criminal possession of stolen property
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument
  • Criminal possession of a forged instrument first-degree, 
  • False personation
  • Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Blooming Grove Court on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.