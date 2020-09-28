Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Suspect At Large After Shooting Outside Orange County Restaurant/Bar
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Outside Bank In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Police have yet to determine the victim's cause of death.
Police have yet to determine the victim's cause of death. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A man was found dead, slumped in the bushes against the side of a bank in the area.

The body was discovered at approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Ulster County.

According to Village of Ellenville Police, police were called when the unconscious and unresponsive man was found outside the Sterling National Bank.

CPR was administered by police to the man, identified as 39-year-old John J. Skiff, of Ellenville, then by paramedics from the Ellenville Rescue Squad. 

The man was pronounced dead at 5:48 a.m. An autopsy will be performed at Kingston City Hospital to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

"While the victim's young age is concerning, at this point it does not appear that the victim died as the result of any foul play, and there is no indication to believe the death is suspicious in nature," said Village of Ellenville Police Chief Phillip Mattracion. "As is standard operating procedure in these cases, where no obvious cause of death can be determined, we must wait on the results of an autopsy and toxicology to make a conclusive determination."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.