Police & Fire

Man Drove Drunk At Three Times Legal Limit In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A 50-year-old man was charged after authorities said he drove on a highway in Westchester County while intoxicated at three times the legal limit. Photo Credit: Facebook/New York State Police

Police pulled a vehicle over for multiple vehicle and traffic violations on I-95 in New Rochelle at about 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, according to New York State Police.

The driver, identified as Fairfield County resident Ismael Mercado-Palma, of Greenwich, was found to be intoxicated, police said.

He was brought into custody and found to have a BAC of 0.24 percent, authorities reported.

Police said Mercado-Palma was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He was released on appearance tickets returnable on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to the report.

