Man Charged With Choking Victim During Domestic Dispute In Area, Police Say

A 24-year-old man was arrested for choking a person during a domestic dispute, causing the victim to pass out.

Ulster County resident Tyler Nickolich, of Saugerties, was arrested around 10:10 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 31, after Saugerties Police responded to a home for a report of a past domestic dispute, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

During an investigation, officers found that during a dispute, Nicholich had placed his hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure to the point of causing the victim to pass out, the chief said.

Nickolich was taken into custody and processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and charged with felony strangulation.

He was arraigned in the Village of Saugerties Justice Court, where Nickolich was released on his own recognizance.

An order of protection was issued for the victim who was treated by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance.

Nickolich is scheduled to reappear on Monday, Feb. 3.

