Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Burglary, Assaulting Two People In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Orange County man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into a home and assaulting two residents inside.
Orange County man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into a home and assaulting two residents inside. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a home and threatening two residents in the area.

Orange County resident Carl Wilson, 39, of the Town of Wallkill, was arrested around 7:42 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Mud Mills Road, said the Town of Wallkill Police.

Once on the scene, officers found that Wilson had allegedly forcefully entered the home and demanded personal items and money from two residents inside, police said.

He then proceeded to assault the two, which resulted in minor injuries, police added.

When officers took Wilson into custody, he was not armed, police said.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, trespass, criminal mischief, and harassment.

Wilson is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.