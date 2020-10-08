Man Charged With Aggravated DWI In Area Twice In Three Days, State Police Say

A man involved in a hit-and-run crash and police chase was charged with aggravated DWI twice in the span of three days in the area, state police said.

On Monday, Oct. 5 at approximately 1:10 p.m., State Police Middletown responded to Garnet Health in the town of Wallkill for a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot.

The vehicle was observed to be traveling on East Main Street in Wallkill.

When a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Jonathan McCormick, 61, of New Boston, New Hampshire, refused to comply and proceeded to Route 17 westbound where a pursuit began, according to state police.

The pursuit lasted approximately 5 miles with a top speed of 80 miles per hour, police said.

McCormick was taken into custody without incident.

He had a blood alcohol content of .21 and was charged with aggravated DWI, reckless driving and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.

While searching the vehicle, troopers located a Colt .223 semiautomatic rifle and a Marlin 9mm semiautomatic rifle, police said.

He was additionally charged with failing to register a weapon, a misdemeanor.

The operator of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run declined an accident report because of the minimal damage to the vehicle.

McCormick was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Wallkill Court on Monday, Oct. 26.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7 at approximately 9:05 p.m. State Police in Montgomery responded to Route 208 in the town of Montgomery for a report of an erratic driver.

Troopers located the vehicle and observed it to be driving in an erratic manner, said police.

Troopers then initiated a traffic stop.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as McCormick, 61, was determined to be impaired by alcohol, had a BAC of .24 and was charged with aggravated DWI, said police.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montgomery Court on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

