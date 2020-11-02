Man Breaks Woman's Nose, Knocks Her Unconscious, Police Say

A 37-year-old man was arrested after allegedly getting in a fight with a woman and breaking the woman's nose and knocking her unconscious.

Ulster County resident Jeffery Cafaldo, of Saugerties, was arrested around 1:01 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 1, following the fight on Country Club Drive, said Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, officers responded to the home after receiving a 911 call reporting a fight in progress.

When officers arrived on the scene they were met by multiple people, three of whom were injured and required medical treatment, he added.

An investigation found that Cafaldo had allegedly physically attacked a 26-year-old woman, breaking the woman's nose and knocking the female unconscious.

When a third person attempted to intervene in the attack, Cafaldo then struck and beat the other person, causing injury.

Three victims were treated at the scene by paramedics. Two of the victims were transported to the WCMC Health Alliance Hospital Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment.

Cafaldo was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters where he was processed on two counts of assault and criminal mischief.

He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court where he was released on his own recognizance with a complete stay-a-way order of protection issued by the court on behalf of both victims.

Cafaldo is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

