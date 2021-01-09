Man At Large After Striking Victim Attempting To Call 911 In Head, State Police Say

Seen him?

New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley issued an alert for a man on the run who is wanted for allegedly assaulting his victim and then preventing the same victim from calling the police.

Eugene Anderson, 26, is wanted by New York State Police detectives in Middletown following his arrest last year for unlawful imprisonment.

It is alleged that during a domestic incident, Anderson struck his victim in the head before preventing an emergency 911 call to law enforcement. During the struggle, it is alleged that Anderson wrapped his arm around his victim’s neck and refused to let his victim leave the room.

Following his arrest, an Order of Protection was issued on behalf of Anderson’s victim. Anderson later failed to return to court to respond to the unlawful imprisonment charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police noted that Anderson is also wanted for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident following a previous hit-and-run and he is wanted by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators described Anderson as being 5-foot-9 weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police in Middletown by calling (845) 344-5300 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

