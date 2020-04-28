Man Arrested After Illegally Entering Home And Threatening To Kill Resident, Police Say

A Northwest Dutchess man was nabbed for burglary and menacing after he illegally entered a home and threatened to kill a person inside, state police said.

Stephen J. Brind, 75, of Rhinebeck, was arrested around 5:20 p.m., Sunday, April 26, after New York State Police received a call for a domestic dispute, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, troopers arrived at the home and after an investigation determined that Brind allegedly entered the home unlawfully and a dispute began in which he threatened to kill the victim.

When the dispute became physical, police were called and Brind fled the scene before troopers arrived, Hicks said.

Troopers located Brind and charged him with felony burglary for breaking into the home and menacing for the alleged threat to kill the victim.

He was released on his own recognizance to appear in court at a later date.

