Man Accused Of Throwing Statue At Victim, Firing BB Gun At Vehicles In Area

A man who had just been released from jail for a previous domestic incident returned to the scene the next day and struck his victim with a statue and shot a second victim with a BB gun after fleeing the scene, according to state police.

Raheem Brickhouse, of Deerpark, 23, was released from Orange County Jail on Saturday, Oct. 2.

On Sunday, Oct. 3, he returned to the scene of the domestic incident that he had been arrested for in the town of Deerpark, allegedly engaging the victim in a verbal altercation and striking a third party in the back of the head with a small statue, according to police.

Brickhouse, said police, fled the scene and began to randomly shoot vehicles, shattering many of their windows.

He was charged with the felonies of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, along with the misdemeanor of fourth-degree criminal mischief.

