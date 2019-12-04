Man Accused Of Stabbing Two Cab Drivers In Face With Screwdriver

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two cab drivers in the face with a screwdriver in the area.

Gimel Kimble, of Monticello, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 3, after police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Street in the Village of Monticello, Lt. Mark Johnstone said.

The incident took place around 12:08 a.m., when the two victims, both cab drivers for the same company, were in the process of a shift change in a parking lot when they were approached by another man, Johnstone said.

The man, later identified as Kimble, started a conversation with the two victims and then suddenly produced a screwdriver and stabbed both victims in the face, Johnstone said.

Both victims sustained punctures near their left eyes.

Kimble then ran off towards Park Avenue, police said.

One of the victims was transported from the scene by Mobile Medic Ambulance to CRMC for immediate medical attention.

At 12:40 a.m., Monticello Police received a report that Kimble had just kicked and broke a window at a residence on Park Avenue and then fled on foot.

Responding officers determined that the description of Kimble’s clothing, also fit the same description of the suspect in the stabbing 30 minutes before.

Within a few minutes, officers located Kimble walking on Prince Street and took him in custody, Johnstone said.

Upon searching Kimble, officers recovered a crack pipe and hypodermic syringes. Kimble also refused to cooperate with officers during processing procedures at the Monticello police station.

During an investigation and a review of video surveillance, officers were able to identify Kimble as the person responsible for the stabbing of the two men, he added.

He was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and obstructing governmental administration.

Kimble was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.