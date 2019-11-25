Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Man, 27, Charged With Rape
Police & Fire

K9 Helps Subdue Man Who Punched Officer In Face, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Newburgh man was subdued with the help of a police K9.
A Newburgh man was subdued with the help of a police K9. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A police K9 proved why dogs are man’s best friend, jumping into action to assist his partner in dealing with an intoxicated, ranting man in Newburgh.

A Newburgh police officer and his K9 partner “Lee” responded to a Washington Street home early on Monday, Nov. 25, where there was a report from neighbors of a man pacing in the driveway and shouting.

The officer approached the man - later identified as Newburgh resident Tony Mann, 31 - who promptly advanced toward him and punched him in the face, according to Newburgh Police. At that point, Lee got involved.

Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano said that Lee was able to control the man’s left arm while the officer continued to struggle with him before other officers arrived to take him into custody.

Police said that Mann appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, and he was transported to St. Luke’s Emergency Room for treatment and evaluation. He also suffered a minor injury from the dog biting his arm. The officer suffered minor injuries to his mouth, and both thumbs.

The investigation into the incident later determined that Mann had entered the driveway of the home and threatened a man with a folding knife, which was recovered in the driveway.

Mann was charged with trespassing, assault, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and menacing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.