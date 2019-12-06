IDs Released For Two Adults, Two Children Found Dead In Hudson Valley Home

The identities of the two adults and two children involved in an apparent triple murder-suicide in Northern Westchester have been released.

Police were called to perform a welfare check at 1:50 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5 by the Pleasantville Union Free School District when two of those found dead, students in the district, did not show up for school.

Authorities announced on Friday, Dec. 6 that 46-year-old Tom Liu killed his wife, Dorothy Liu, 42, and their two children, a boy in the second grade named Tenyson, 7, and a girl in pre-K named Adeline, 4, with a knife and then took his own life with the knife.

The official causes of death will be released by the medical examiner.

Authorities said Liu was "under a significant amount of stress," but that a specific motive has not been determined.

The home is located at 57 Romer Avenue in Pleasantville, near Pleasantville High School and Middle School.

There had not been any reports of domestic violence at the home since the family moved there in October 2016, according to police.

Pleasantville Schools Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter said. "Our hearts are broken at the news of this tragedy."

