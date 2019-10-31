Hotline Call Leads To Arrest Of Area Man For Predatory Sexual Assault

Following a year-long investigation, a 34-year-old man has been arrested for the predatory sexual assault of a child.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit arrested Robert Youngs, of Circleville, a hamlet of in the town of Wallkill, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, said the New York State Police.

Youngs was arrested after a hotline call to the New York Central Registry in 2018 set off the investigation, Trooper Steven Nevel said.

Youngs was remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

In addition, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

The Orange County Child Abuse Unit consists of police officers from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the City of Port Jervis Police Department, the Village of Goshen Police Department, and the New York State Police.

