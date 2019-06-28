Garnerville Man Nabbed For Home Burglary After Running Into Fence, Police Say

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home by shattering a window while the Rockland County homeowner was asleep.

Jeffrey Ramirez, of Garnerville, was arrested on Friday, June 28, after the Stony Point Police received a 911 around 3:15 a.m., from the resident on De Halve Mean Drive, that someone was breaking into his home, said Stony Police Lt. Daniel Hylas.

The elderly homeowner was woken by the sound of banging and breaking glass at the back door of the house. Glass breaking can be heard in the background of the 911 call, Hylas said.

Patrol officers responded in less than two minutes and spotted a man fleeing from the residence into neighboring back yards. Officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and heard a loud crash when Ramirez apparently ran into a fence on Bontecou Drive, he added.

An investigation by police led to the arrest of Ramirez, who was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal trespassing.

Police are continuing to investigate and more charges are possible due to numerous calls received police early Friday in the same neighborhood reporting numerous car break-ins.

"Ramirez may not have acted alone," Hylas said. "Police wish to remind the public to lock all car doors and secure your homes at all times and call the police whenever you see anything suspicious."

Ramirez was arraigned before Judge Franks at the Stony Point Justice Court and was remanded to the Rockland County Jail without bail due to having numerous arrests and two felony convictions. He is due in court on July 2.

