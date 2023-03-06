Fatal Shooting: Man Found Shot In Parking Lot At Pomona Apartment Complex

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A 33-year-old Pomona man was found shot to death in the parking lot of an apartment complex.
A 33-year-old man was found shot dead in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley apartment complex.

The incident took place in Rockland County around 7 p.m., Sunday, March 5, in Pomona at the Manors Apartments Complex.

Police responded to the complex located at 229 Route 202 after receiving calls of shots fired and found Eric Quinones, of Pomona, in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, said Capt. John Gould, of the Haverstraw Police.

Officers rendered aid to Quinones and he was transported to Nyack hospital and was pronounced dead, Gould said. 

A suspect has not been arrested, police said.

The investigation is ongoing 

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene. 

