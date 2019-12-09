Escaped Rockland Prisoner Has Been Apprehended, Police Say

Update:

A man who escaped from custody while being held at the Rockland County Courthouse has been apprehended.

Christopher Palumbo, 33, address unknown, escaped around 4 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 9.

Clarkstown Police announced he has been caught at 7:40 p.m. Monday.

"Further information is to follow," Clarkstown Police said.

Original report:

Police are searching for a man who escaped custody while being held at the Rockland County Courthouse.

Palumbo is described as being 5-foot-6 with tattoos on his neck and a ponytail. He was wearing black pants, a gray hoodie and a red or orange hat when he escaped, police said.

He was on foot heading in an unknown direction.

If you see this individual please call 911 immediately, police said.

There is no reason to believe the man is armed, police added.

