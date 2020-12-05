Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
North Rockland Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Crash Sends One To Hospital, Closes Route 9W For Over An Hour

Kathy Reakes
One person received non-life-threatening injuries during a two-vehicle crash in Piermont.
One person was injured during a two-vehicle crash on Route 9W when one vehicle sideswiped another and a person became trapped in one of the vehicles.

The crash, which took place around 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, May 12, in Rockland County northbound on 9W in Piermont, closed the roadway for over an hour.

According to Piermont Police Officer Steve Leuthner, a vehicle had pulled halfway off the roadway for some reason when another vehicle approached and attempted to go around, but was prevented by an oncoming vehicle in the opposite direction.

The vehicle then sideswiped the vehicle on the shoulder and went up and over an embankment, trapping a woman inside, Leuthner said.

Piermont fire/rescue personnel removed the trapped person, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

One woman was transported to the hospital.

Route 9W has since reopened.

The crash is under investigation.

