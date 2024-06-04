Memorial Weekend Busts: Hundreds Arrested For DWI, Hochul Says

Hochul released the data on Tuesday, June 4, just over a week after Memorial Day weekend, which saw extra state police enforcement and sobriety checkpoints in anticipation of drunk and distracted driving.

“New York State has zero tolerance for drunk and impaired driving, and we are doing everything in our power to prevent the senseless tragedies that result from it,” Hochul said in a statement, adding that her office “will continue to aggressively enforce our driving laws so that New Yorkers are protected.”

From Friday, May 24 to Monday, May 27, New York State Police made 225 DWI arrests.

Of those, 24 were made in the Long Island area, 86 were in the Hudson Valley, and 20 each were made in the Capitol Region and Finger Lakes areas.

While no fatal crashes were reported for the holiday weekend, the state police reported that it investigated 239 crashes, including 58 personal injury crashes.

Additionally, nearly 11,000 total tickets were handed out to drivers for speeding, distracted driving, and more.

“The results of this year’s campaign show that too many people are still getting behind the wheel while intoxicated or impaired by drugs,” said New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James.

“This behavior will not be tolerated, and our Troopers will remain vigilant in the removal of these reckless individuals from our roadways.”

