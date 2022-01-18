Car Crashes Into Lake In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley fire department removed a vehicle from a frozen lake after a crash.

The incident took place in Putnam County around 11:45 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 15, when the Mahopac Falls Dive Team was requested to South Lake Boulevard for reports of a vehicle submerged in the lake, the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department said.

Upon arrival, Captain Jason Stasiak, found a vehicle submerged approximately 25 feet from shore in 10 feet of ice-cold water.

One member of the Mahopac Falls Dive Team entered the water to search the vehicle which was unoccupied, the department said.

After searching the vehicle, the diver hooked up the car for the tow company to remove the vehicle.

No word yet on what happened to the driver of the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.