Breaking News: One Dies In Fiery Haverstraw Single-Vehicle Crash
Police & Fire

Bus Driver Dies After Crash With 22 Students Aboard On I-84

Zak Failla
The driver of a school bus died after crashing into a tree off I-84, New York State Police said.
Photo Credit: File photo

The driver of a school bus died after crashing into a tree off I-84, New York State Police said.

Troopers responded near exit 28 off I-84 in Orange County at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, when a school bus owned by the Warwick Central School District crashed.

Police said that the investigation determined that the school bus driver - Warwick resident Denise Schmidt, 53 - suffered a medical episode and became slumped over the steering wheel as the bus was heading up the ramp to merge onto the interstate.

The bus traveled off the shoulder of the roadway, into a small grassy ravine, striking a tree that damaged the front end of the school bus.

According to police, when troopers responded to the scene, they found 22 female teenage students outside the bus and an adult man and woman performing CPR on Schmidt. Paramedics responded and continued CPR before taking Schmidt to the Orange Medical Center.

None of the students were injured. On Sunday, Sept. 8, Schmidt was pronounced dead.

