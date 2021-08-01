Contact Us
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Attempted Murder In Hudson Valley

Jeffrey Medaro
Jeffrey Medaro Photo Credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services

A man wanted for attempted murder who goes by many names is at large and wanted by police in Westchester.

An alert was issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision for Jeffrey Medaro, age 50, who was convicted of attempted murder, among other charges more than 10 years ago.

Specifically, Medaro - who also goes by the names Jeffrey Medero, Jeffrey Montana, Jefferson Santa Rosa, and Girberto - was convicted of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree attempted robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon in White Plains.

Medaro was described as being 5-foot-7 weighing approximately 180 pounds. 

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact Investigator Constantini by calling (347) 582-7926 or Senior Investigator Fernandez at (646) 879-0344. 

